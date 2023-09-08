American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $197.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.06.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
