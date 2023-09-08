Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Sells $217,700.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameresco stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

