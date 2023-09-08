Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Affirm stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Affirm by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after purchasing an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

