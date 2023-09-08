Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$13.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

ARE opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.38. The firm has a market cap of C$683.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.93. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.5195632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

