Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,211,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 35,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

