Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,501. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

