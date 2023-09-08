5,754 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

