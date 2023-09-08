4,455 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of REGN opened at $832.95 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $770.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $771.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.