3,468 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $643,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 365,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $1,469,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KRE opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

