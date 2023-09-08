2,000 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total value of $130,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total transaction of $130,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at $253,454.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,197,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DUOL traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,931. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 0.37. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.