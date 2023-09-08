1,500 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $251.57. 218,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $252.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.71.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,477 shares of company stock worth $27,924,696. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

