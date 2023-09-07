Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock worth $20,221,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $527,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $45,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $7,278,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $22,620,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Earnings History for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.