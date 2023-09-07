Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $405-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.38 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.76.

Get Yext alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Yext

Yext Trading Down 0.1 %

YEXT opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yext by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Yext by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.