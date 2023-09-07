World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.13.

WWE opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 674.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $8,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

