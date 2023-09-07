WMS Partners LLC Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 131,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

