Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,162,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.65.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

