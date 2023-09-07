Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,321 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $61,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

