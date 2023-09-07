Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $99.73, but opened at $88.00. Toro shares last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 106,829 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

