Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.10 EPS.

Toro Trading Down 13.7 %

TTC stock traded down $13.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. 593,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,430. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Toro has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

