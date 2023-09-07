Thomas Ilube Buys 24,691 Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Ilube bought 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,975.28 ($2,494.67).
Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance
LON:CCS opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.38.
About Crossword Cybersecurity
