Thomas Ilube Buys 24,691 Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Ilube bought 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,975.28 ($2,494.67).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

LON:CCS opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

About Crossword Cybersecurity

See Also

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

