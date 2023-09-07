The Walt Disney Company to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research note issued on Monday, September 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,293. The stock has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.