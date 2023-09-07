T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Trading Down 13.0 %
Shares of TTOO opened at $0.30 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
