T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.30 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

About T2 Biosystems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.