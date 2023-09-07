S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SANW

S&W Seed Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SANW stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth $3,618,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.