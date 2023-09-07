Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.18. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.