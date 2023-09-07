StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243,500.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.28. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

