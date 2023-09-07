StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 259.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

