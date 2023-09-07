StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.11 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

ZYNE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

