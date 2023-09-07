StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $405.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PolyMet Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.