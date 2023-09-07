StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $405.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
