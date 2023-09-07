StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.2 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

