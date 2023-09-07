StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

