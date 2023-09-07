StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
