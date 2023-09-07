Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $818,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. 647,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

