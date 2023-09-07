Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.86. 413,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

