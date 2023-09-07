Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,642,000 after buying an additional 1,080,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.97. 448,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

