Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $931,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VFH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

