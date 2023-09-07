Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $50,739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,166,403. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $417.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

