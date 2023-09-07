Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,103,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,190,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.