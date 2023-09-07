Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.06 on Thursday, hitting $306.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,395,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,466,383. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $787.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock worth $12,268,831 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.