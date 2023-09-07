Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.12. 186,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,476. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.57 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

