Semantix (STIX) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Semantix to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Semantix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Semantix
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Semantix Competitors
|234
|1556
|2660
|85
|2.57
Semantix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than its competitors.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Semantix
|$50.76 million
|-$63.61 million
|-1.42
|Semantix Competitors
|$2.22 billion
|$160.58 million
|12.44
Semantix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Semantix has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s competitors have a beta of 2.37, suggesting that their average share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Semantix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Semantix
|-122.82%
|-83.91%
|-48.34%
|Semantix Competitors
|-16.41%
|-23.06%
|-5.28%
Summary
Semantix competitors beat Semantix on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
About Semantix
Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
