Semantix (STIX) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Semantix to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Semantix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 234 1556 2660 85 2.57

Semantix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.42 Semantix Competitors $2.22 billion $160.58 million 12.44

This table compares Semantix and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Semantix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Semantix has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s competitors have a beta of 2.37, suggesting that their average share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -16.41% -23.06% -5.28%

Summary

Semantix competitors beat Semantix on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

