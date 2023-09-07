SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.41–$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$368.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.49 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Up 1.3 %

SCWX stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $45,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 50,870 shares of company stock worth $347,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SecureWorks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

