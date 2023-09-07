SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

