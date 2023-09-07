Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

