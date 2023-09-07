Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $115.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $89.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

