Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185,169 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 306,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 181,372 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $42,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,699. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

RVNC opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.