Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUOT. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of QUOT opened at $3.99 on Friday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

