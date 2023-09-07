PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

