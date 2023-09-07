Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,347 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Strategic Education worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 197.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 254,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 1,151.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRA

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.