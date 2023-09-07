Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.