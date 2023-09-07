Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.31 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AerCap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

