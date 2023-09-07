Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,270 shares of company stock worth $24,748,731. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY stock opened at $414.01 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

